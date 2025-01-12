Satish Neenasamtakes on a new role in multilingual film ‘The Rise of Ashoka’

Abhinaya Chatura Satish Neenasam is gearing up for a major career milestone in the much-awaited multilingual film The Rise of Ashoka. Directed by Vinod Dondale, this historical drama will be released in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, and has already generated significant excitement with its captivating first look and motion poster.

Currently in production, the film has completed around 80% of its shooting, with the final sequences—including talkie scenes and musical numbers—set to be filmed in the coming weeks. The newly released first look and motion poster depict Satish Neenasam in a rugged, intense avatar, holding a machete and embodying the film’s themes of rebellion and defiance. The gripping visuals and retro-inspired narrative have left audiences eagerly anticipating the full cinematic experience.

The film is scheduled to resume shooting on February 15, and Neenasam’s role marks a significant evolution in his career, showcasing his versatility in a bold, content-driven role. The Rise of Ashoka also features a talented ensemble cast including B. Suresh, Achyut Kumar, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Sampath Maitreya, and Yash Shetty.

Produced by Vardhan Narahari, Jaishnavi, and Satish Neenasam under Vriddhi Creation and Satish Pictures House, the film boasts a skilled technical team, with Lavit as the cinematographer, PoorchandraTejaswi SV composing the music, and Dr.Ravivarma and Vikram More overseeing action sequences. The Rise of Ashoka promises to be a high-impact, content-driven film that is set to captivate audiences across multiple languages.







