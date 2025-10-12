Live
- Football: Germany burdened by striker shortage ahead of duel in Northern Ireland
- Pak judiciary's independence under siege from constitutional engineering, political interference: Report
- 2nd Test: Kuldeep has element of danger compared to finger spinners, says ten Doeschate
- C.T. Ravi Slams Priyank Kharge Over RSS Ban Proposal, Calls It a “Twisted Dream”
- BJP leader Jairam Thakur questions Himachal govt over poll promises
- Honour for India Pavilion at Osaka World Expo a proud moment for us: Piyush Goyal
- Jay Shah praises Mithali Raj as ACA unveils Stand in her name, Gate for Raavi Kalpana in Vizag
- Bihar polls: NDA camp finalises seat-sharing; BJP and JD-U to contest 101 seats each
- 'Deliberate attempt to suppress democracy': Rights body condemns jail hearing of Baloch activists in Pakistan
- 'Women's safety cannot be conditional': NCW on suggestions for not stepping out at night
Satya dev releases ‘Vasudeva Sutham’ teaser, conveys wishes
The much-anticipated mythological action drama “Vasudeva Sutham”, starring Master Mahendran in the lead, has released its teaser, generating...
The much-anticipated mythological action drama “Vasudeva Sutham”, starring Master Mahendran in the lead, has released its teaser, generating widespread excitement. Produced by DhanalaxmiBadarla under Rainbow Cinemas and presented by Baby Chaitra Sree and Master Yuvansh Krishna Badarla, the film is directed by VaikuntBonu with music by legendary composer Mani Sharma. Actor Satya Dev officially launched the teaser and conveyed his best wishes to the team.
The teaser blends devotional intensity with high-octane action, introducing the protagonist’s love story, his battle against evil, and a mysterious connection between a temple and hidden treasure. Cinematographer Jijju Sunny captures grand visuals, while Mani Sharma’s background score enhances the impact.
Master Mahendran impresses with a commanding performance, supported by a strong ensemble including Ambikavani, John Vijay, Mime Gopi, Suresh Chandra Menon, Tulasi, Ishwarya Lakshmi, and Rajeev Kanakala. With its mythological grandeur and gripping storytelling, “Vasudeva Sutham” is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Odia, promising a cinematic spectacle for audiences across languages.