Second Single 'Deva Deva' From Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Is Out…

The most-awaited movie of Bollywood 'Brahmastra' is all set to release in the next month… Going with the super-natural thriller genre, there are huge expectations on it as power couple Alia and Ranbir are essaying the lead roles in this movie. It also has Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles. The first song of the movie "Kesariya…" is still trending on YouTube and now, the makers unveiled the second song "Deva Deva…" and showcased a glimpse of Ranbir's 'Agni' weapon!



Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt shared the "Deva Deva…" song video on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Going with the tagline, "Feel the fire within", the song is all awesome and filled with complete visual effects. It starts off with Ranbir Kapoor discovering his power and then the guru Amitabh explains him the importance of the 'Agni Astra' and decodes the secret behind his power. Then Shiva aka Ranbir is seen enjoying his power completely and also makes us explore the beauty of nature with his beautiful song. He also narrates the concept of light to Isha aka Alia is seen dancing amid numerous lights. Ace singer Arijit Singh once again showed off his magic by crooning this song and Pritam's soulful composition took it to the next level! Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics always touch the heart in the same way!

The earlier released trailer of Brahmastra showcased how Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva who essayed the role of a next-to-door boy is unaware of his supernatural powers. He falls in love with Alia aka Isha and then gets to know about his mission to protect the world through Amitabh Bachchan who is seen as 'Guru'. Shiva holds the power of 'Agni' while Nagarjuna aka Aniket holds the power of 1000 Nandi's. Coming to Mouni Roy, she is the main antagonist and is introduced as 'Junoon' who aims to capture the world with her dark powers. So, we need to wait and watch how Shiva will stop her from succeeding in her mission.

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format'. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Tollywood's ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the movie in four languages except for Hindi.

This Ayan Mukerji directorial is being produced by Karan Johar under the Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. It is planned to be a trilogy and the first part 'Brahmastra: Shiva' will showcase the story of Shiva and Isha!