Security increased on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan

Sensational filmmaker Mani Ratnam is currently coming up with an interesting film Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya Rai is playing the leading lady in the film as a princess. The film also features Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, and others.

Aishwarya Rai's look from the film came out recently and it has created a buzz on social media. The film unit did not see this coming and they are now taking more precautions to prevent the leaks from the film's sets.

Mani Ratnam decided to increase the security on the sets of his film. The film tells the story of the Chola kingdom. The story is based on a novel and this is Mani Ratnam's dream project.

Ponniyin Selvan will have a grand release in multiple languages, in two parts. The complete details of the film will be out soon.