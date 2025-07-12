‘Seetha Payanam’ folk song ‘Ee Oorikeltave Pilla’ launched by Vimala Gaddar

The upcoming multi-starrer Seetha Payanam, directed by the multi-talented Arjun Sarja and produced under Sri Ram Films International, is generating strong buzz with its recent musical release. Featuring Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan in lead roles, the film also stars Arjun Sarja and Dhruva Sarja in powerful character roles. The teaser, which was released earlier, received an overwhelming response from audiences.

Adding to the excitement, the film's folk number “Ee Oorikeltave Pilla” was officially launched today by Vimala Gaddar, wife of the legendary revolutionary singer Gaddar. The event was graced by prominent folk artists including Kanakamma, Gangavva, Jogini Shyamala, and Baby, alongside the Seetha Payanam team. Gaddar’s daughter Vennela Gaddar was also present at the launch.

Composed as an energetic folk number by Anup Rubens, the song features dynamic vocals from Rahul Sipligunj and Madhu Priya, bringing high energy to the composition. The lyrics by Chandrabose strike a chord with listeners instantly, blending tradition and melody beautifully.

The lead pair’s on-screen chemistry stands out in the visuals, which are both vibrant and aesthetically pleasing. The song, with its catchy tune and relatable folk touch, has quickly become an instant hit.

Seetha Payanam also features a stellar supporting cast including Sathyaraj, Prakash Raj, and Kovai Sarala in pivotal roles. The film’s technical team includes G. Balamurugan as the cinematographer, Ayub Khan as the editor, and Sai Madhav Burra penning impactful dialogues.