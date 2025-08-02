‘Selavika’ from ‘Madharasi’ wins hearts

For the first time, the dynamic duo of actor Sivakarthikeyan and hitmaker AR Murugadoss team up for the much-anticipated action entertainer Madharasi. Produced on a grand scale by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film features Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati star Rukmini Vasanth stepping into mainstream cinema as the female lead.

Released on Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday, the title glimpse of Madharasi showcased him in a rugged, intense avatar, instantly striking a chord with fans and creating a major buzz online.

Adding to the hype, the film’s music, composed by the ever-popular Anirudh Ravichander, kicked off its campaign with the first single Selavika. The track takes a refreshing detour from the high-octane visuals of the teaser. Instead of diving into melancholy, Selavika delivers a peppy, energetic take on heartbreak. Written by Srinivasa Mouli, the song captures the chaos of moving on with raw emotion and quirky flair. Dhanunjay Seepana’s powerful vocals, paired with a bouncy rhythm, make it an unconventional breakup anthem. Sivakarthikeyan’s expressive performance adds further charm to the track.

The supporting cast includes action stars Vidyut Jamwal, Biju Menon, and Vikranth, with Sudeep Elamon handling cinematography.

Madhaarsi is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on September 5, promising an explosive blend of action, emotion, and mass appeal. With AR Murugadoss at the helm and Sivakarthikeyan in top form, the film is poised to deliver a crowd-pleasing cinematic ride.