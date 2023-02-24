Selfiee Movie HD Leaked Online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Other Torrent sites

Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar needs to get a new driver's license from an RTO officer. However, a misunderstanding leads to a war of words between the two, eventually escalating into a feud that is played out in front of the entire country.

Unfortunately, there is some negative news for the creators of the movie, as it appears that the film has been leaked online through various torrent websites such as Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz, Tamilmv, . This is likely to have a negative impact on the film's box office earnings. Directed by Raj Mehta and featuring Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha, Selfiee has unfortunately become the latest victim of piracy, being leaked online on the same day as its theatrical release and just before the first screening of the film.