Sethupathi’s ‘Merry Christmas’ joins Sankrathi race

Renowned Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi, who recently made his mark in the Bollywood blockbuster “Jawan” alongside King Khan Shah Rukh Khan, is back in the spotlight with his upcoming Bollywood venture, “Merry Christmas.” Katrina Kaif is the female lead.

Originally set to release on December 8, 2023, the film’s producers have officially revealed a shift in scheduling. Merry Christmas is now scheduled to make its theatrical debut on January 12, 2024. This makes the film joins Sankranthi race alongside some biggies.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is a bilingual production shot in both Hindi and Tamil. The Hindi version features a stellar cast, including Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in pivotal roles.

Simultaneously, the Tamil version boasts talents such as Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in similar key roles. “Merry Christmas” is a joint venture between Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries and Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd, featuring a musical score crafted by the talented Pritam.