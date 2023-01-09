Shah Rukh, John Abraham And Deepika Padukone's Pathaan New Posters Are Out As The Trailer Will Be Out Tomorrow…

As the festive season is just a few days away all the big movies of Tollywood and Bollywood are ready to hit the theatres. So, to keep up the buzz on social media, the makers are frequently dropping the updates. So, Pathaan being the most-awaited ones of B-Town, the trailer is all set to launch tomorrow. Ahead of the trailer launch, they shared the new poster of the movie and made us await for the trailer…



Shah Rukh, Deepika and John Abraham also shared the new poster on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

The mission is about to start... Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launching tomorrow at 11 AM! Hindi - https://t.co/sNPeRLR5p5 Telugu - https://t.co/istxh0xDhL Tamil - https://t.co/rb9KKDB0Iw pic.twitter.com/P52XxVZT51 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 9, 2023

Along with sharing the animated poster, he also wrote, "The mission is about to start... Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launching tomorrow at 11 AM!"

He looked amazing holding a rifle and is seen with handcuffs. It seems like a fighting scene…

🖤💣🔥💥She is on a mission too! Find out more as #PathaanTrailer drops tomorrow at 11 AM! Hindi - https://t.co/sNPeRLR5p5 Telugu - https://t.co/istxh0xDhL Tamil - https://t.co/rb9KKDB0Iw pic.twitter.com/WPaZYBceCC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 9, 2023

This is Deepika's poster… She looked chic wearing a blue gown and owned a stylish appeal along with holding two guns!

Here comes John Abraham, he made us go aww with an intense action sequence. Introducing him SRK also wrote, "Milte hai maidan par… Mazaa aayega @thejohnabraham".

Going with the earlier released teaser of Pathaan, it showcased how SRK is first captured and being tortured during his first mission. But he escapes and is back with a bang holding the gun with a short bob hairstyle. Next in the line is John Abraham, he shoots out a car with his machine gun and a glimpse of his encounter with SRK is the highlight of the teaser.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.