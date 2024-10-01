Shah Rukh Khan Admits Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ Swag is Unbeatable

Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rise continues to make waves across the nation, and now, even Shah Rukh Khan is joining the conversation. In a candid moment at the 2024 IIFA event, SRK acknowledged that Allu Arjun’s swag is on a level of its own, humorously admitting, “I can’t match Allu Arjun’s swag,” when asked why he didn’t take up a role in Pushpa.

This admission from Bollywood’s King himself shows just how much of an impact the Icon Star has made. Shah Rukh Khan, a master of style and charm, found himself unable to replicate the effortless swagger that Arjun brought to the character of Pushpa Raj.

In a fun moment during the event, SRK even attempted to dance to the chart-topping song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise, a song that became a viral sensation thanks to its electrifying choreography and Bunny’s unmatched style. While his playful effort delighted fans, SRK made it clear that Allu Arjun’s energy and swagger are in a league of their own.

This moment highlights the far-reaching influence of Allu Arjun, whose pan-India appeal has grown massively after the success of Pushpa. With Pushpa 2 set to hit theatres on December 6, 2024, fans are excited to see how Allu Arjun will once again bring his signature style to the big screen. Even Bollywood royalty can’t keep up with the Icon Star, proving that Allu Arjun’s swag remains truly unmatched.