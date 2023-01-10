Shah Rukh Khan Thanked Ram Charan And Vijay For Launching Pathaan Trailer In Telugu And Tamil

It is all known that Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan teamed up with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone for the action thriller Pathaan. As the movie is all set to release on the occasion of Republic Day, the makers launched the trailer today and showcased a glimpse of a powerful plot. As the movie will also be released in Tamil and Telugu languages, he thanked Ram Charan and Vijay for launching the trailer in those languages.

Thank you my friend @actorvijay You are Thalapathy for this humble reason, let's meet for delicious feast soon. Mikka Nandri Nanba! Idhanala Dhaan Neenga Thalapathy koodiya viraivil oru arumaiyana virunthil santhipom. Love you — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

First he thanked Vijay and wrote, "Thank you my friend @actorvijay. You are Thalapathy for this humble reason, let's meet for delicious feast soon. Mikka Nandri Nanba! Idhanala Dhaan Neenga Thalapathy koodiya viraivil oru arumaiyana virunthil santhipom. Love you".

Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! ) Love you. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

Next, he thanked Ram Charan and wrote, "Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! ) Love you."

His thank you message for Ram Charan and asked to allow him to touch the Oscar trophy. Charan also replied jotting down, "Of course @iamsrk Sir! The award belongs to Indian Cinema".

Here is the Telugu trailer… Sharing it, Charan also wrote, "Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! @iamsrk Sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before! #PathaanTrailer http://youtu.be/nDHsBUbivz8".

Going with the trailer, John Abraham challenges the Indian army that he will destroy the country but here enters the country's most-trusted soldier Pathaan. Deepika Padukone also joins him in this mission. The trio's action-packed sequences, high-end missile and rifle chases are just out of the box… So, we need to wait and watch to know how Shah Rukh will make John Abraham to bow down!

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.