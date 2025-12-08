Reliance organises quiz for students

Kakinada: AssistantCollector Manisha lauded Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) for its continued support to the education sector in the erstwhile East Godavari district by promoting academic events that help rural students compete with their urban counterparts. RIL, in collaboration with the District Education Department, organised the district-level Reliance Dhirubhai Ambani Quiz 2025 to commemorate the 93rd birth anniversary of the company’s Founder Chairman, Dhirubhai Ambani. This year marks the fourteenth edition of the programme.

Along with the main competition, a separate stream was held exclusively for government school students. The event took place at Ambedkar Bhavan in Kakinada and was inaugurated by the Assistant Collector. Addressing the participants, she praised the enthusiasm of the students and said such activities play a key role in strengthening memory and overall development. She urged the children to participate in co-curricular activities alongside their academics. She also appreciated Reliance Industries for consistently conducting district-level quizzes and encouraging students across the region. A total of 700 students from 170 schools across the Kakinada district participated in the competition. Reliance Site Head L Muralidhar also interacted with the students and explained the significance of such initiatives.