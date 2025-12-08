Narsapuram-Chennai ‘Vande Bharat’ from Dec 15

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma announced in Bhimavaram that the Narsapuram-Chennai Vande Bharat train services will commence from December 15. The Railway Department originally scheduled the launch for January 12, but the Minister appealed to start the service earlier, responding to public demand before the festive season.

He thanked Prime Minister Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for providing this world-class fast service. He also confirmed that the Railway Department positively responded to his proposal for a halt of the Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat at Tadepalligudem.

The Minister also announced a large-scale ₹1,400 crore project under the Jal Jeevan Mission for supplying purified drinking water to rural homes in West Godavari district. The plan involves purifying Godavari water at a treatment plant near Dowleswaram Barrage and distributing it daily to 3,19,954 households through a 2,663 km pipeline network. Furthermore, technical issues and permits for NH 165, including the Akividu-Digamarru-Bhimavaram bypass, are resolved, and tenders will be called by the end of January to alleviate Bhimavaram’s bypass issue.