MLA offers to solve paddy moisture problem

Gannavaram (Krishna District): Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkat Rao urged officials to ensure that paddy is procured from farmers without causing any inconvenience under the pretext of rules and regulations. On Sunday, while travelling from Veleru to Remalle in Bapulapadu mandal of Krishna district, the MLA stopped at Veleru village, where farmers had spread their paddy on the roadside for drying. Yarlagadda enquired whether they were facing any difficulties in selling their produce. The farmers explained that due to high moisture content, they were drying the paddy to meet procurement standards. They appealed to the MLA to request the government to relax moisture percentage norms, as strict limits were causing delays in procurement. Responding to their concerns, Yarlagadda assured the farmers that he would take up the issue with higher officials and the concerned Minister to find a solution at the earliest.

He immediately contacted Civil Supplies Department officials over the phone and instructed them to adopt a farmer-friendly approach while checking moisture levels during procurement.

Water Users Association Distributary Committee Chairman Kommareddy Rajesh, Veleru PACS president Avirneni Bhavani Shankar, and several farmers were present during the inspection.