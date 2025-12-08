55-yr-old murdered

Guntur: A 55-year-old man was murdered by his rivals at Mulakaluru village under Narasaraopet mandal of Palnadu district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Parvathalu, resident of Agraharam village in Palnadu district.

There has been an ongoing dispute for some time between Oorchu Musalayya, relative of the deceased, and Vemula Venkateswarlu in Agraharam. Because of these disputes, Parvathalu had been living in Dechavaram for the past few years.

An argument once again broke out between both sides regarding cutting grass in Agraharam on Friday.

Later, another heated exchange took place between Parvathalu, his nephew Oorchu Koteswara Rao and Venkateswarlu near the fields at Mulakaluru.

Parvathalu’s body was found in the fields located between Mulakaluru and Agraharam villages.

Koteswara Rao sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a government hospital for treatment.

Police rushed to the spot and inquired about reasons for murder. They registered the case and took up the investigation.