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Shah Rukh Khan’s intense poster from ‘KING’ unveiled

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The poster shows the actor holding a rose between his lips whilst looking ferociously into the camera.

Shah Rukh Khan
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Shah Rukh Khan

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The superstar has raised fans’ anticipation for his upcoming action entertainer, KING, with the release of a new exciting poster highlighting him in an intense avatar. Packed with action, style and a touch of romance, this poster highlights the film’s glitzy appeal.

The poster shows the actor holding a rose between his lips whilst looking ferociously into the camera. It also includes the line “Qaatil Nahi.. Aashiq Hoon…”.

KING, directed by Siddharth Anand is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. With the director known for his action-packed style and the leading man’s talent, fans are expecting some incredible moments.

The film will be released globally in cinemas on December 24th 2026, making it a huge Christmas release. More news will follow.-S Suhas

Suhas Sistu
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Suhas Sistu

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Suhas Sistu, born in a family with education background, brought up with good principles and education. Though, coming from Engineering backdrop, his love towards language and passion towards cinema made him to pursue career in film journalism. Started his career as a freelance content writer for some Youtube channels, he later joined HANS India as a translator. From translator to Reporter/Sr. Sub-Editor, his journey is continuing in our organisation.

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Shah Rukh KhanKING MovieBollywood NewsSiddharth AnandMovie Updates
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