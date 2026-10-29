Shah Rukh Khan’s intense poster from ‘KING’ unveiled

The superstar has raised fans’ anticipation for his upcoming action entertainer, KING, with the release of a new exciting poster highlighting him in an intense avatar. Packed with action, style and a touch of romance, this poster highlights the film’s glitzy appeal.

The poster shows the actor holding a rose between his lips whilst looking ferociously into the camera. It also includes the line “Qaatil Nahi.. Aashiq Hoon…”.

KING, directed by Siddharth Anand is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. With the director known for his action-packed style and the leading man’s talent, fans are expecting some incredible moments.

The film will be released globally in cinemas on December 24th 2026, making it a huge Christmas release. More news will follow.-S Suhas