Shahid Kapoor Plants a Kiss on Vijay Deverakonda, Crediting Him for Kabir Singh's Success
Bollywood's Shahid Kapoor thanked South Star Vijay Deverakonda for inspiring Kabir Singh with a kiss at an event! Their warm moment highlighted the connections between Indian film industries.
Remember the smash hit Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor? Shahid recently expressed his gratitude to another actor, Vijay Deverakonda, in a way that surprised many fans!
Kabir Singh turned out to be a remake of a Telugu movie titled Arjun Reddy, with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. At a recent event, Shahid and Vijay came face-to-face, and Shahid's way of showing his appreciation went viral. He wrapped his arms around Vijay in a warm hug and even planted a kiss on his cheek!
Shahid's heartfelt message to Vijay was, "I owe you a lot! Without your Arjun Reddy, there would be no Kabir Singh!" In essence, he acknowledged that Vijay's powerful performance in the original film paved the way for his own success in the Hindi remake.
The camaraderie didn't stop there. Shahid playfully hinted at Vijay's upcoming movie, Family Star. This film seems to be a departure from Vijay's intense roles, perhaps showcasing a more family-oriented character. Shahid's curiosity piqued, he jokingly asked Vijay, "So, how does Arjun Reddy become a family man?" Vijay's response, looking to his producer for a nudge, was met with laughter, hinting there might be more to the story than meets the eye.
Shahid also took a moment to acknowledge Mrunal Thakur, his co-star in the movie Jersey. He fondly mentioned their ‘amazing times working together’ and called it a ‘creative reunion’ since they were both at the event.
Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor earlier revealed in an interview that he was initially hesitant to take on the role of Kabir Singh. He watched Arjun Reddy with his wife Mira, and while he found the film unconventional, he was captivated by it. Shahid was impressed by how the movie dared to show a flawed protagonist and how the audience could still connect with him. This complexity, he admitted, is what drew him to the role eventually.