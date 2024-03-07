Shahid Kapoor set to replace Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya's next film, ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’

In an unexpected turn of events, Shahid Kapoor is poised to step into the shoes initially reserved for Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film, "Prem Ki Shaadi." The renowned director, known for delivering iconic hits with Salman Khan in the past, had crafted a script with the superstar in mind. However, after Salman Khan expressed concerns about portraying a young groom due to his age, he gracefully bowed out of the project.





Sooraj Barjatya, undeterred by this unforeseen development, swiftly approached Shahid Kapoor for the lead role, and the versatile actor enthusiastically accepted the offer. The film, which initially had Salman Khan's nod, is undergoing slight modifications to align with Shahid Kapoor's image and acting style. The news has sparked considerable buzz in the industry, marking an unusual but potentially exciting collaboration between the accomplished director and the dynamic actor.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have a longstanding history of successful collaborations, with iconic films like "Maine Pyar Kiya" and "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" to their credit. Salman's decision to gracefully step aside from "Prem Ki Shaadi" has taken many by surprise, given the duo's history of never turning down each other's projects. Nevertheless, the development has opened new doors for Shahid Kapoor, providing him with a unique opportunity to work with the esteemed director.





The film, titled "Prem Ki Shaadi," is expected to undergo some script adjustments to suit Shahid Kapoor's persona, ensuring that the narrative seamlessly integrates his style and appeal. The shooting for the film is set to commence soon, and fans are eager to witness the magic that Shahid Kapoor and Sooraj Barjatya can create together on the big screen.



As Bollywood enthusiasts await further details about this unexpected collaboration, the industry is abuzz with anticipation, eagerly looking forward to the fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Sooraj Barjatya and the cinematic wonders they might unfold in "Prem Ki Shaadi."