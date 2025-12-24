‘Shambhala’ will take audiences into a mystic world: Archana Iyer

Shambhala: A Mystic World, starring Aadi Saikumar in the lead, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on December 25. Produced by Mahidhar Reddy and Rajasekhar Annabhimoju under the Shining Pictures banner and directed by Ugandhar Muni, the film features music by Sricharan Pakala and has been generating strong buzz with its promotional content.

As part of promotions, heroine Archana Iyer interacted with the media and shared her excitement about the film. A native of Chittoor district, Archana said the response to the premiere shows has been extremely positive, with houseful screenings and audiences genuinely getting scared during key moments.

Talking about her role Devi, Archana revealed that the character has earned her wide appreciation, especially her scenes with Aadi Saikumar. She added that she instantly agreed to the film after hearing about its powerful screenplay and was thrilled to take on a non-routine role early in her career.

Archana believes Shambhala will immerse audiences within the first five minutes and described it as a visually grand, emotion-packed film that is perfect for a Christmas theatrical experience.