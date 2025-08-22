Shankar Mahadevan & sons release festive anthem ‘Jai Shree Ganesha’

Padma Shri awardee Shankar Mahadevan, along with his sons Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan, has released a devotional track titled ‘Jai Shree Ganesha’ ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The powerful anthem, composed by Kedar Pandit with lyrics penned by Nachiket Jog, brings together high-energy rhythms and soulful vocals, aiming to capture the grandeur and devotion associated with the festival.

The track celebrates the vibrant spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi by blending the sounds of prayers, processions, and the joyous atmosphere that fills households during the celebrations. Talking about the release, Shankar Mahadevan shared, “‘Jai Shree Ganesha’ is filled with the festive spirit and energy that Lord Ganesha inspires. It’s a track that celebrates devotion and joy in equal measure, and I’m excited for listeners to welcome Bappa with this music.”

Siddharth Mahadevan expressed that the vibe of the track is “pure celebration”, adding that it will instantly make listeners feel like joining the aarti or dancing with the procession. Shivam Mahadevan echoed the sentiment, calling it a special experience to sing alongside his father and brother, aiming to spread positivity and celebration through the song. The devotional anthem ‘Jai Shree Ganesha’ is now streaming worldwide on Times Music and all major digital platforms.

Meanwhile, beyond music, Shankar Mahadevan recently announced plans to open a chain of restaurants in Mumbai inspired by R.K. Narayan’s fictional town Malgudi.

On a lighter note, choreographer-director Farah Khan also visited his Navi Mumbai home for her YouTube channel, where the singer showcased his culinary skills by preparing potli prawns and thecha.