Live
- Supreme Court declines PIL seeking CBI probe in Patna Police action resulting in death of BJP worker
- Lung Cancer Day 2023: A Deadly Disease That Needs More Awareness
- World Alliance of Breastfeeding Action, celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, between August 1st to 7th!
- World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts
- Tagbin hosts Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar
- Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Ajai Chowdhry announces Scholarship, for Engineering Scholars from IIT Hyderabad
- Rahul Bhat’s ‘Kennedy’ Continues Its Blockbuster Run, with another illustrious premier at IFFM
- PL Technical Research: Buy HDFC BANK - Technical Pick
- Redefining On-Screen Portrayals of Acid-Attack Survivors
- Vishwak Sen and Sithara Entertainments' VS11 is "Gangs of Godavari"
Just In
Supreme Court declines PIL seeking CBI probe in Patna Police action resulting in death of BJP worker
Lung Cancer Day 2023: A Deadly Disease That Needs More Awareness
World Alliance of Breastfeeding Action, celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, between August 1st to 7th!
World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts
Tagbin hosts Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar
Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Ajai Chowdhry announces Scholarship, for Engineering Scholars from IIT Hyderabad
Shankar’s direction team celebrates their guru’s special occasion
Highlights
Shankar Shanmugham is among the great directors in Indian cinema. Shankar has delivered numerous masterpieces, and most of his films have a repeat...
Shankar Shanmugham is among the great directors in Indian cinema. Shankar has delivered numerous masterpieces, and most of his films have a repeat value. He is an expert in blending good content with commercial elements, and even today, his old movies remain relevant. The legendary director completed 30 glorious years in the film industry. On this day in 1993, his first film, “Gentleman,” hit the screens. On this occasion, the direction department team of Shankar congratulated him and conveyed their best wishes.
Actor Ram Charan also congratulated his director on this occasion. Kamal Haasan starrer “Indian 2” and Ram Charan starrer “Game Changer” will hit the big screens in 2024. There are mighty expectations around these biggies.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS