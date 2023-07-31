Shankar’s direction team celebrates their guru’s special occasion

Shankar Shanmugham is among the great directors in Indian cinema. Shankar has delivered numerous masterpieces, and most of his films have a repeat value. He is an expert in blending good content with commercial elements, and even today, his old movies remain relevant. The legendary director completed 30 glorious years in the film industry. On this day in 1993, his first film, “Gentleman,” hit the screens. On this occasion, the direction department team of Shankar congratulated him and conveyed their best wishes.

Actor Ram Charan also congratulated his director on this occasion. Kamal Haasan starrer “Indian 2” and Ram Charan starrer “Game Changer” will hit the big screens in 2024. There are mighty expectations around these biggies.