Live
- Savour the flavours of Uttar Pradesh at UPITS-2025
- Pakistan hails radical Jamaat's triumph in Dhaka University elections
- Asia Cup 2025: India in Group A with Pakistan, Oman, UAE | Full Group Details
- Anu Malik: Melodies automatically come out of heart when you connect with Mahesh Bhatt's emotions
- Vishal Venkat's 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal' to be re-released on September 19
- Panneerselvam welcomes AIADMK unity efforts, supports Dhinakaran and Sengottaiyan
- China’s use of AI in propaganda war triggers serious concerns
- Richa Soni roped in as Reeta in &TV’s supernatural comedy 'Gharwali Pedwali'
- Karisma Kapoor's ex MIL's lawyer: Priya Sachdev to report Sunjay Kapur's assets to court
- Physiotherapists are not medical doctors, cannot use ‘Dr.’ prefix: DGHS
Sharwanand launches OMI: A vision beyond cinema into creativity, wellness, and sustainability
Charming Star Sharwanand has stepped into a new chapter of his career with the launch of his brand OMI, unveiled on September 9, 2025, in the...
Charming Star Sharwanand has stepped into a new chapter of his career with the launch of his brand OMI, unveiled on September 9, 2025, in the presence of former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. Far beyond a traditional production banner, OMI represents a holistic vision blending cinema, wellness, consumer products, and hospitality.
The name itself carries profound meaning. “OM,” the universal sound of creation, combined with “I,” symbolizing personal identity, reflects the balance between the infinite and the individual—an ethos Sharwanand hopes will define OMI’s journey.
In his press note, the actor-turned-entrepreneur emphasized that OMI is not merely a company but a commitment to creativity, sustainability, and community. “This is not just the launch of a brand, but the awakening of a vision—one that reaches toward the future and the generations yet to come,” he stated.
OMI aims to serve as a collaborative hub for artists and storytellers across the globe, nurturing projects that inspire, heal, and connect. Beyond films, the brand will also explore wellness-driven consumer products and sustainable living solutions, always grounded in authenticity and responsibility toward the planet.
For Sharwanand, OMI is a promise—to live and create with sincerity, love, and responsibility. With this venture, he hopes to build a legacy that transcends entertainment, touching lives with harmony, hope, and lasting impact.