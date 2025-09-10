Sharwanand launches OMI: A vision beyond cinema into creativity, wellness, and sustainability

Charming Star Sharwanand has stepped into a new chapter of his career with the launch of his brand OMI, unveiled on September 9, 2025, in the presence of former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. Far beyond a traditional production banner, OMI represents a holistic vision blending cinema, wellness, consumer products, and hospitality.

The name itself carries profound meaning. “OM,” the universal sound of creation, combined with “I,” symbolizing personal identity, reflects the balance between the infinite and the individual—an ethos Sharwanand hopes will define OMI’s journey.

In his press note, the actor-turned-entrepreneur emphasized that OMI is not merely a company but a commitment to creativity, sustainability, and community. “This is not just the launch of a brand, but the awakening of a vision—one that reaches toward the future and the generations yet to come,” he stated.

OMI aims to serve as a collaborative hub for artists and storytellers across the globe, nurturing projects that inspire, heal, and connect. Beyond films, the brand will also explore wellness-driven consumer products and sustainable living solutions, always grounded in authenticity and responsibility toward the planet.

For Sharwanand, OMI is a promise—to live and create with sincerity, love, and responsibility. With this venture, he hopes to build a legacy that transcends entertainment, touching lives with harmony, hope, and lasting impact.