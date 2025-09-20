Sharwanand revvs up for high-octane action in ‘Sharwa36’

Charming star Sharwanand is all set to thrill audiences in his 36th film, tentatively titled Sharwa36. Directed by Abhilash Kankara and produced by the prestigious UV Creations, the film promises a power-packed experience with an adrenaline-fueled motocross racing backdrop.

Currently being shot in Hyderabad, the team is filming key race sequences that are said to be the highlight of the movie. Today, the makers unveiled Sharwanand’s stylish personal stills, showcasing the actor in a trendy and classy makeover. His sharp new look has already caught the attention of fans, adding to the buzz around the project.

Known for taking up unique and challenging roles, Sharwanand will step into the shoes of a skilled motorcycle racer in this film. Audiences can expect breathtaking stunts and edge-of-the-seat moments that will elevate his on-screen presence like never before.

Joining him on this high-energy ride is Malavika Nair as the female lead, while veteran actors Brahmaji and Atul Kulkarni play pivotal roles.

Backed by strong technical support, the film boasts cinematography by J. Yuvraj, who is set to deliver thrilling visuals of the racing sequences. Music director Ghibran is composing a dynamic soundtrack to match the film’s pace, while Anil Kumar P handles editing duties. Rajeevan leads production design, with A. Panneerselvam as art director and N. Sandeep as executive producer.

With its mix of speed, style, and star power, Sharwa36 is shaping up to be a spectacular cinematic ride.