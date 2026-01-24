Sharwanand unveils teaser of stylish crime comedy ‘Baa Baaa Black Sheep’

The makers of Baa Baaa Black Sheep, a stylish crime comedy backed by producer Venu Donepudi under the Chitralayam Studios banner, have kicked off promotions with the release of an intriguing teaser. Directed by Guni Manchikanti, the film was officially launched in October 2025, with filmmaker Tharun Bhascker unveiling its motion poster, which generated early curiosity around the project.

On the festive occasion of Vasantha Panchami, actor Sharwanand—currently riding high on the blockbuster success of Nari Nari Naduma Murari—launched the teaser and extended his best wishes to the team. Praising the teaser’s rich visuals and quirky tone, Sharwanand expressed confidence in the film’s fresh approach.

The teaser offers a glimpse into a chaotic and humorous world driven by guns, gold, and a city-wide chase involving six key characters. The story revolves around a flamboyant gangster, a group of misfit friends, and eccentric criminals, with the narrative triggered by the mysterious discovery of Mahatma Gandhi’s “missing watch.” As events spiral, the plot unfolds into a high-stakes pursuit marked by greed, crime, and comedic misunderstandings.

Producer Venu Donepudi described the film as a unique blend of crime and comedy, driven by witty dialogue, situational irony, and dynamic character interactions. The ensemble cast includes Tinnu Anand, Upendra Limaye, George Marian, Akshay Lagusani, Vishnu Oi, Karthikeya, and Vismaya Sri.

Notably, Baa Baaa Black Sheep is the first feature film to be shot entirely in Meghalaya. The scenic locales and dramatic landscapes of the northeastern state play a crucial role in the narrative. The production collaborated closely with the Meghalaya government to ensure smooth filming, with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma hailing the project as a boost to the state’s creative economy and tourism. The film is currently in post-production, with a summer release planned.