Sharwanand’s reception to be held in Hyderabad tomorrow

Tollywood young actor Sharwanand recently got married to Rakshitha Reddy, a software employee. The wedding took place in a grand manner at Vikram Aditya Ballroom at the Leela Palace in Jaipur. Noted celebrities, including Ram Charan, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and UV Creations Vamshi & Vikram, attended it. The wedding reception will be held tomorrow at N Convention, Hyderabad, from 7:30 PM onwards.

Many industry members will be gracing the function, and the event will be a very special one. On the professional front, Sharwanand was last seen in the Telugu -Tamil bilingual “Oke Oka Jeevitham” / “Kanam.”