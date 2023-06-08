  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Sharwanand’s reception to be held in Hyderabad tomorrow

Sharwanand’s reception to be held in Hyderabad tomorrow
x
Highlights

Tollywood young actor Sharwanand recently got married to Rakshitha Reddy, a software employee. The wedding took place in a grand manner at Vikram...

Tollywood young actor Sharwanand recently got married to Rakshitha Reddy, a software employee. The wedding took place in a grand manner at Vikram Aditya Ballroom at the Leela Palace in Jaipur. Noted celebrities, including Ram Charan, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and UV Creations Vamshi & Vikram, attended it. The wedding reception will be held tomorrow at N Convention, Hyderabad, from 7:30 PM onwards.

Many industry members will be gracing the function, and the event will be a very special one. On the professional front, Sharwanand was last seen in the Telugu -Tamil bilingual “Oke Oka Jeevitham” / “Kanam.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X