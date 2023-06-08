Live
- Nor’wester hits Bhubaneswar
- Principal of nursing school arrested
- Renowned Playback Singer Shahid Mallya Enthralls Audiences with Qawwali ‘Shaan-E-Shafi’ in Upcoming Hindi Movie ‘Behrupiya Chor’
- Club Mahindra resorts are in the top 10% of the Hotels Worldwide
- BPCL Shines at FIPI Oil & Gas Awards 2022 with Five Prestigious Awards
- TransUnion CIBIL Appoints V Anantharaman as Chairman
- KCR to visit Mancherial on Friday
- History And Significance of National Best Friends Day
- WTC Final, Day 2: India lose Rohit, Gill in quick succession after Siraj four-fer bowls out Australia for 469
- ChatGPT on iOS gets 'Drag and Drop' support
Sharwanand’s reception to be held in Hyderabad tomorrow
Highlights
Tollywood young actor Sharwanand recently got married to Rakshitha Reddy, a software employee. The wedding took place in a grand manner at Vikram...
Tollywood young actor Sharwanand recently got married to Rakshitha Reddy, a software employee. The wedding took place in a grand manner at Vikram Aditya Ballroom at the Leela Palace in Jaipur. Noted celebrities, including Ram Charan, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and UV Creations Vamshi & Vikram, attended it. The wedding reception will be held tomorrow at N Convention, Hyderabad, from 7:30 PM onwards.
Many industry members will be gracing the function, and the event will be a very special one. On the professional front, Sharwanand was last seen in the Telugu -Tamil bilingual “Oke Oka Jeevitham” / “Kanam.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS