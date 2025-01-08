Shashtipoorthi Shows Us the Solution for Long-lasting Happiness: Rajendra Prasad

Veteran actor Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad, known for his iconic roles, has once again delivered a heartfelt performance in the upcoming family drama Shashtipoorthi. Speaking at the launch of the film's Glimpse, the actor described the movie as a reflection of life, culture, and values, urging families to watch it together in theaters.

Produced by Maa Aaie Productions, the film stars Rupeysh Choudhary, who also serves as the producer, alongside Rajendra Prasad, National Award winner Archana, and Akanksha Singh. Notably, this marks the reunion of Rajendra Prasad and Archana after 38 years since the classic Ladies Tailor. Directed by Pavan Prabha, Shashtipoorthi boasts a stellar technical team, including legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja and art director Padma Shri Thota Tharani.

Rajendra Prasad expressed gratitude for being part of a project that upholds Telugu traditions and family values. "This film is not just a story; it’s a celebration of life and culture. It reminds us of the importance of family and togetherness, especially in the age of OTT. I feel truly blessed to work on a project with such depth," he said.

Actress Archana shared her excitement about reuniting with Rajendra Prasad and working with the talented cast and crew. "This film is close to my heart because of its story and values. Rajendra Prasad sir is a legend, and it’s an honor to share screen space with him again," she said.

Rupeysh Choudhary, the producer and lead actor, called Shashtipoorthi his passion project and expressed hope that audiences would appreciate the hard work and dedication of the entire team.

The film's music and visuals promise a nostalgic journey, with meaningful lyrics by Chaitanya Prasad and exceptional art direction. Director Pavan Prabha emphasized that Shashtipoorthi is a movie for all generations, crafted with love and respect for Telugu culture.

Scheduled for release soon, Shashtipoorthi is set to become a family favorite, offering a blend of entertainment and timeless values.