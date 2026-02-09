Shekhar Suman shares memorable moment with ‘OG’ Sanjay Dutt

Mumbai: Actor Shekhar Suman recently shared a special moment with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, describing the actor as the “OG dude” in a post that quickly caught the attention of fans.

Taking to Instagram, Shekhar posted a rare photograph with Sanjay Dutt. In the image, Shekhar is seen sporting a clean-shaven look in a black-and-white pantsuit, while Sanjay appears in a rugged avatar with a beard and short hair.

Captioning the post, Shekhar wrote, “Sanjay Dutt the OG dude.. GOAT! Slay! A moment to remember!”

Earlier in January, Shekhar had also shared a throwback photograph featuring himself alongside Sanjay Dutt and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. The old picture showed the trio standing together in casual outfits, smiling for the camera, with Sanjay and Shekhar flanking Amitabh Bachchan.

“A rare photo of Sanjay Dutt, Amit ji and me. #throwback,” Shekhar had written at the time.

The photograph is believed to be from the 1994 film Insaaf Apne Lahoo Se, for which Amitabh Bachchan gave the ceremonial mahurat clap. Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Shekhar Suman, the action entertainer featured Shatrughan Sinha, Farah Naaz, Sonam and Gulshan Grover in prominent roles.

Shekhar and Sanjay later reunited on screen in the 2017 drama Bhoomi, directed and co-produced by Omung Kumar. The film also starred Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. Produced under the banners of T-Series and Legend Studios, Bhoomi revolved around a father-daughter duo who take the law into their own hands after the daughter becomes a victim of sexual assault.

On the work front, Shekhar Suman was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.