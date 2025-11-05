‘Shiva’ is forever: Nagarjuna at the film’s 4K re-release trailer launch

The cult classic Shiva, starring King Nagarjuna and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, is all set to make a grand return to theatres on November 14 in 4K Dolby Atmos, marking the 50th anniversary celebrations of Annapurna Studios. Originally released in 1989, the film is remembered for redefining Indian cinema and setting a new standard in storytelling and sound design.

At the trailer launch event, Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma shared the stage, reliving their journey with the landmark film. The new trailer, featuring enhanced visuals and immersive sound, captivated fans. The iconic scene where Nagarjuna wields the bicycle chain once again gave audiences goosebumps, heightening anticipation for the re-release.

Speaking at the event, Nagarjuna expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. “Ramu gave me Shiva 36 years ago and made me a big star. Watching it now in Dolby Atmos felt just as stunning. Shiva is forever,” he said.

Ram Gopal Varma reflected on the film’s timelessness, saying, “I never imagined we’d be on the same stage 36 years later. As Chiranjeevi once said, as long as cinema exists, Shiva will be as memorable as Chiranjeevi himself.” The re-release promises to recreate the Shiva magic for a new generation of film lovers.