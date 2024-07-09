Shivanna’s Look For Bhairavana Kone Paata is spectacular

‘Bhairavana Kone Paata’ bankrolled by Dr. Vaishak J Gowda, under his production house VJF - Vaishak J Films has set the bar very high for all Dr. Shiva Rajkumar films in the future.

The makers unveiled Shivanna’s look where he is all styled in an armour and sports long grey hair in the film. The first look of the film is unlike anything that the audience expected and has received rave reviews. When the team announced the title recently it was praised unanimously for the uniqueness in the title and the fact that the team chose to have the entire title in Kannada.





Speaking about the film, Dr. Shiva Rajkumar said, ‘This is a film that will be spoken about for a long time. Appaji, was known to play of characters like this in the yesteryears and gained a lot of love for the same. I’m incredibly happy to be playing Bhairava, I loved every bit of the narration and look forward to working with Hemanth M Rao and team.



Hemanth M Rao said ‘‘Bhairavana Kone Paata’ is a film that is in a way my most ambitious project. The responsibility of mounting a film at this scale and also directing a superstar that I’ve grown up admiring, makes it ten times more challenging. Working with Shivanna is something that every director wishes for. His zeal towards work is infectious. The photoshoot happened on top of a hill for an entire day. The entire team was in awe of the way Shiva Rajkumar sir pulled of the shoot despite weather not being in our favour. Speaking about the film Hemanth added, ‘it’s a film set a few centuries ago. The film though set in that era will have a treatment like a modern war film. It’s a new experience that I am looking to create with Bhairavana Kone Paata





Producer Vaishak J Gowda soaking in the response for the first look said, ‘After the first narration of Bhairavana Kone Paata, I knew this is going to be a very special film. The film will be mounted on a huge scale. The sets, the locations, everything is extensively planned and will be meticulously executed. I am very confident on the sort of world that we are setting up and it will be on par with the best films across the world set in those era.

Bhairavana Kone Paata team to announce it’s technical crew in the near future, and the shoot is expected to kickstart in September.