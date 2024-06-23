Shivaraj Kumar’s new bilingual film gets announcement

The celebrated "Hattrick Hero" of the Kannada Film Industry, Karunada Chakravarthi Shivaraj Kumar, has another exciting project on the horizon. Known for his versatile roles in films like "Jailer" and "Captain Miller," Shivaraj Kumar is one of South India's busiest actors, often taking on special roles in notable films.

In celebration of Geetha Shiva Rajkumar's birthday, the announcement of Shivaraj Kumar's next film has been made official. The upcoming Kannada-Telugu bilingual film will be directed by Karthik Adwaith and produced by SN Reddy and Sudheer P. under the banner of Bhuvaneswari Pictures, with Padmaja Films India Pvt Ltd presenting the project.

The announcement was made through a newly released poster, conveying birthday wishes to Geetha Shiva Rajkumar, adding a personal touch that has enhanced the excitement around the film.

Touted to be a high-octane action thriller, this project marks Karthik Adwaith's debut in both Sandalwood and Tollywood. Adwaith, who previously directed the Tamil film "Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku" with Vikram Prabhu, is stepping into the Kannada and Telugu film industries with this ambitious venture. The film promises to present Shivaraj Kumar in a completely new look and role, creating high anticipation among fans.

The script work for the film has been completed, and music composition is already underway. The official launch ceremony is scheduled for August, formally kicking off the shoot.

Producers SN Reddy, known for his successful ventures in the Telugu film industry, and Sudheer P., are collaborating on this bilingual project. SN Reddy’s recent project, "Zebra," is set to release in both Telugu and Kannada.

The rest of the lead cast has been finalized, promising a robust and talented ensemble to complement Shivaraj Kumar’s performance. Official announcements regarding the cast will be made soon. This high-budget production will feature strong technical support, with music by Sam CS, cinematography by A.J. Shetty, editing by Deepu S. Kumar, and art direction by Ravi Santhe Hackle.



