SHOCKING: Television actor Kushal Punjabi commits suicide at his residence

In a shocking news statement in the early hours of day, famous television actor Kushal Punjabi commits suicide at his residence. According to sources, his body was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai. The actor who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, died at the age of 37. His fellow television actors Karanvir Bohra and Chetan Hansraj confirmed the news. He wrote, "We will get Kushal's body by afternoon and his last rites will take place post 1 pm today."

Karanvir Bohra shared an emotional post on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya."

Singer-rapper Baba Sehgal also shared an emotional post on Twitter and wrote, "I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi". The news of the actor's demise came as a shock to the television industry who all are struggling to admit it. A similar news had hit the industry a few years back too when Balika Vadhu actress Pratyusha Bannerjee was found dead in her apartment in similar conditions. She had also committed suicide and her body was found hanging at her residence. Now the industry has lost a another gem of an actor and we pay our condolences to the family.