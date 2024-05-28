Live
- AIFF league committee recommends inviting bids for new IWL team
- OpenAI Board forms Safety and Security Committee led by Altman, others
- Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav campaigns for fellow actor Pawan Singh in Bihar
- 'Pakistan can beat any team', says Haris Rauf ahead of 3rd T20I against England
- ECI removes Sandeshkhali SDPO three days before LS polls
- Chelsea close on Enzo Maresca in their hunt for head coach: Report
- Tripura govt to set up Ayurvedic, homeopathy medical colleges soon: CM Saha
- Google introduces new AI features in its Chromebook Plus laptops
- Slowly killing us: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on sugar content, adulteration in food items
- PRAVAAH portal, RBI Retail Direct Mobile Application and FinTech Repository launched for ease of biz
Shraddha Das rocks denim tube dress
Shraddha Das turned heads with her latest lunch date attire, sporting a chic denim tube dress that accentuated her curves.
Shraddha Das turned heads with her latest lunch date attire, sporting a chic denim tube dress that accentuated her curves. The structured silhouette exuded sophistication, while the denim fabric lent a laid-back charm to her ensemble. Adding a touch of elegance, Shraddha accessorized with a pearl necklace and earrings.
Her sleek high bun hairstyle complemented the statement necklace, allowing it to shine. With subtle yet striking makeup, featuring a bold red lip and defined lashes, Shraddha exuded effortless beauty. Completing the look with cream-colored heels, she elongated her legs and added a polished finish.
The actress effortlessly combined high-fashion elements with casual flair for a versatile lunch date ensemble, perfect for summer outings with friends or a relaxed date. Shraddha's style is undoubtedly enviable, showcasing her flair for fashion and effortless chic.