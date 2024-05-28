  • Menu
Shraddha Das rocks denim tube dress

Highlights

Shraddha Das turned heads with her latest lunch date attire, sporting a chic denim tube dress that accentuated her curves.

Shraddha Das turned heads with her latest lunch date attire, sporting a chic denim tube dress that accentuated her curves. The structured silhouette exuded sophistication, while the denim fabric lent a laid-back charm to her ensemble. Adding a touch of elegance, Shraddha accessorized with a pearl necklace and earrings.


Her sleek high bun hairstyle complemented the statement necklace, allowing it to shine. With subtle yet striking makeup, featuring a bold red lip and defined lashes, Shraddha exuded effortless beauty. Completing the look with cream-colored heels, she elongated her legs and added a polished finish.

The actress effortlessly combined high-fashion elements with casual flair for a versatile lunch date ensemble, perfect for summer outings with friends or a relaxed date. Shraddha's style is undoubtedly enviable, showcasing her flair for fashion and effortless chic.

