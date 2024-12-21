Shruti Haasan exits ‘Dacoit’ over uncomfortable work conditions

Actress Shruti Haasan has officially stepped away from the much-anticipated project Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh, citing "uncomfortable work conditions" as the reason for her exit. While initial reports suggested that the actress left due to a scheduling conflict with her other project Coolie, a source close to the development has clarified the situation, attributing her departure to ongoing on-set issues.

According to insiders, Shruti had initially shot the teaser for Dacoit last year, but the subsequent shoot dates were repeatedly postponed. Portions of the film were re-shot multiple times, which, coupled with the involvement of the other lead actor in the script, created a confusing work environment. The situation escalated further when two directors were involved at different stages of the film, adding to the disarray.

“Shruti, despite her eagerness to explore a new facet of her acting and collaborate with the original director, became uncomfortable with the excessive involvement of the co-star. This led to an overall uncomfortable work environment for her,” the source added.

On December 17, the makers of Dacoit introduced Mrunal Thakur as part of the cast, unveiling a special poster and teaser. Fans quickly speculated about Shruti's exit, with many eager to understand the reasons behind her departure. The poster featuring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur quickly went viral, piquing interest in the film.

Dacoit: A Love Story, directed by Shaneil Deo, is an action-packed drama that follows the journey of estranged lovers, portrayed by Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, who turn to a series of robberies that ultimately alter their lives.

While Shruti Haasan's exit from the film raised questions, the actress is currently busy shooting for Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, alongside Rajinikanth. Afterward, she is set to join Prabhas for Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam and is also working on a project titled Chennai Story.