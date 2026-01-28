Shruti Haasan seen smoking in ‘Aakasamlo Oka Tara’ first look

Dulquer Salmaan’s next Telugu outing, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, is steadily building strong anticipation with every new update. Directed by young filmmaker Pavan Sadineni, the feel-good entertainer has already generated positive buzz through its teaser and the introduction of debutante Satvika Veeravalli as the female lead.

Adding further excitement, the makers have now officially confirmed Shruti Haasan’s pivotal role in the pan-Indian project. To mark her birthday, the team unveiled the first-look posters featuring the actress, offering a glimpse into her character. The actress is seen smoking in one of the posters. The visuals suggest that Shruti will be seen as a bold and progressive science teacher, a role that carries emotional and narrative weight.

Interestingly, when the newly released posters are connected with Satvika Veeravalli’s announcement video, it appears that Shruti’s character plays a key part in motivating the young protagonist to chase her dreams. This mentor-like role is expected to add depth and inspiration to the film’s core theme.

With Shruti Haasan joining the cast, Aakasamlo Oka Tara has grown in scale and appeal, raising curiosity about what more the makers have planned. The film is being jointly produced by Light Box, Swapna Cinemas, Vyjayanthi Movies, and Geetha Arts, making it one of the most promising collaborations in recent times.

Music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, further strengthening the project’s creative team. Scheduled for a Summer 2026 release, Aakasamlo Oka Tara will hit theatres in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. The makers have assured that more exciting details will be revealed in the coming days.