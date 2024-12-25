Shruti rings in the festive season with a goth-inspired Christmas celebration

Actress Shruti Haasan is embracing the holiday season with style, as she kicks off her New Year celebrations with a unique twist. This Christmas, the starlet opted for a striking Goth-themed celebration, showcasing her personal flair for blending fashion with festive spirit.

Shruti, known for her bold and versatile style, stunned her fans with her outfit choice, perfectly in tune with the Gothic theme. She wore a sheer lace top featuring intricate designs, paired with a high-waisted, asymmetrical black skirt. To complete the look, Shruti chose black pointed-toe heels and accessorized with a statement silver necklace, adding an elegant yet edgy touch. Her wavy hair and subtle makeup enhanced the mysterious yet chic vibe, making her Christmas celebration one to remember.

Sharing glimpses of her festivities on social media, Shruti posed in front of a beautifully adorned Christmas tree, spreading joy and cheer to her followers. Her unique holiday look captivated her fans, adding a dash of mystery and elegance to the season.

After a successful 2023, with hit films like Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy, and Salaar Part 1, Shruti Haasan took a brief hiatus from the big screen in 2024. However, her fans have much to look forward to in 2025. Shruti is set to feature in several highly anticipated pan-India projects, including Coolie alongside Superstar Rajinikanth, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Salaar 2, where she will star opposite Prabhas under the direction of Prashanth Neel.