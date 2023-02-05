Siddharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Wedding: Details About This Most-Hyped Event

Bollywood's ace actors Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Ali Advani are all set to tie the knot tomorrow i.e on 6th February, 2023 at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Already the relatives and close family members of the bride and groom reached the venue and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun.



On 4th February itself the families of Siddharth and Kiara jetted off to Suryagarh Palace and the couple also spotted at the airport. Even Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and other Bollywood friends of the actors reached the venue today morning.

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira are spotted in the airport as they leave for Jaisalmer!

Karan Johar also looked cool at the airport…

Siddharth Malhotra also looked cool as he arrives at Jaisalmer…

Here comes Kiara Ali Advani… She looked beautiful in the Jaisalmer airport!

Sangeet Playlist:

The gala sangeet ceremony of the couple is filled with popular songs like Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane, Nachne De Saare… The gala sangeet and Mehndi events will be held today and all the ceremonies will take place at Suryagarh Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Wedding Outfit details of the couple:

According to the sources, the beautiful bride Kiara Ali Advani will get accentuated in ace fashioner Manish Malhotra's outfits for the big day. Well, the couple also requested the guests and the hotel staff not to leak the pictures of the wedding and stated that they will drop the official pics on social media first and treat their fans.

Congratulations Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Ali Advani…