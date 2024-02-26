Siddharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna in Hyderabad for ‘Yodha’ Promotion

The excitement surrounding the much-anticipated blockbuster ‘Yodha’, presented by Dharma Productions, reached fever pitch as lead actors Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna reached Hyderabad for an electrifying promotional event.



In a fervent address to fans, Siddharth Malhotra shared, Being a part of 'Yodha' has been an extraordinary journey. The depth of courage and patriotism woven into the film's narrative is truly inspiring. I'm eagerly looking forward to sharing this cinematic odyssey with audiences.

Echoing his sentiments, Raashii Khanna expressed her excitement, stating, working on 'Yodha' has been an exhilarating experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an impactful story. The blend of bravery and love in the film's storyline is truly captivating, and I can't wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen.

Recently, the makers had dropped the first song, “Zindagi Tere Naam”, from the movie, and it's already winning hearts with audiences, who are showing immense love and appreciation for it.

Adding to the allure of ‘Yodha’ is the versatile actress Disha Patani, who will be portraying a pivotal role alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Together, this stellar cast is set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

Directed by the talented duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, ‘Yodha’ promises to captivate audiences nationwide with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. Scheduled for release on March 15, 2024, the film is poised to redefine the genre, offering a seamless blend of patriotism, bravery, and love.