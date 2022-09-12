SIIMA 2022: Here Is The Complete Winners List

The most awaited South Indian International Movie Awards 2022 (SIIMA) event was held in Bengaluru for two days i.e on Saturday and Sunday in a grandeur way! The event witnessed the A-listers of Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood celebs. It was a complete glamour-filled one as the actors gleamed with their designer outfits and made it a celebration for all the shutterbugs and fans.

The awardees of Telugu and Kannada films were announced on 10th September while the winners of Tamil and Malayalam industries are announced on 11th September, 2022…

Take a look at the complete winners list…

Tollywood Winners:

• Best Film – Pushpa: The Rise

• Best Actor in a Leading Role – Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise

• Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Naveen Polishety for Jathi Ratnalu

• Best Actress in a Leading Role – Pooja Hegde for Most Eligible Bachelor

• Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari for Pushpa: The Rise

• Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for Krack

• Best Actor in a Comedy– Sudarshan for Ek Mini Katha

• Best Director – Sukumar for Pushpa: The Rise

• Best Debutant Director – Buchi Babu Sana for Uppena

• Best Cinematographer – C. Ramprasad for Akhanda

• Best Music Director – Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa: The Rise

• Best Debutant Actress – Krithi Shetty for Uppena

• Best Playback Singer (Female) – Geetha Madhuri for the song Jai Balayya from Akhanda

• Best Playback Singer (Male) – Ram Miriyala for the song Chitti from Jathi Ratnalu

• Best Lyric Writer – Chandrabose for Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise

Winners of Kannada film industry:

• Best Actor in a Leading Role – Late Puneeth Rajkumar for Yuvarathnaa

• Best Actress in a Leading Role – Ashika Ranganath for Madhagaja

• Best Actress in a Leading Role – Critics – Amrutha Iyengar for Badava Rascal

• Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Pramod for Rathnan Prapancha

• Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Aarohi Narayan for Drishya 2

• Best Actor in a Negative Role – Pramod Shetty for Hero

• Best Actor in Comedy Role – Chikkanna for Pogaru

• Best Debutant Actor – Nagabhushana for Ikkat

• Best Debutant Actress – Sharanya Shetty for 1980

• Best Director – Tharun Sudhir for Roberrt

• Best Debutant Director – Shankar Guru for Badava Rascal

• Best Cinematographer – Sudhakar Raj for Roberrt

• Best Music Director – Arjun Janya for Roberrt

• Best Playback Singer (Female) – Chaitra Achar for the song Sojugada Soojumallige from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

• Best Playback Singer (Male) – Armaan Malik and Thaman S. for Neenade

Kollywood Winners List:

• Best Actress in a leading role - Kangana Ranaut

• Best Actress- Critics - Aishwarya Rajesh

• Best Actor in a leading role - Critics - Arya

• Best Actor in a leading role - Sivakarthikeyan

• Best Actor - Silambarasan AKA Simbu

• Best Film - Sarpatta Parambarai

• Best Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj

• Best Debutant Actress - Priyanka Mohan

• Best Actor in a negative role - SJ Suryah

• Best actor in a comedy role - Redin Kingsley and Deepa SHankar

• Best Actress in a supporting role - Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli

• Best Debutant Director - Madonne Ashwin

• Best Music Director - Santhosh Narayanan

• Best Playback Singer - Dhee

• Best Playback Singer (Male) - Kapil Kapilan

• Best Cinematographer - Shreyaas Krishna

Winners of Malayalam film industry:

• Best Actress in a leading role - Critics - Nimisha Sajayan

• Best Actor in a leading role - Critics - Biju Menon

• Best Actor in a leading role - Tovino Thomas

• Best Film - Minnal Murali

• Best Actor in a comedy- Naslen K Gafoor

• Best Director - Mahesh Narayan

• Best Actor in a negative role - Guru Somasundaram

• Best Actress in a leading role - Aishwarya Lekshmi

• Best Actor in a supporting role - Baburaj

• Best Actress in a supporting role - Unnimaya Prasad

• Best Debutant Director - Kavya Prakash

• Best Music Director - Bijibal Maniyil

• Best Playback Singer - Sujatha Mohan

• Best Playback Singer (Male) - Mithun Jayaraj

• Best Cinematographer - Nimish Ravi

Here is the list of a few special awards…

• Decade of Excellence in South Indian Cinema - Hansika Motwani

• Outstanding performance of the year - Yogi Babu

• Youth Icon South (Female) – Pooja Hegde

• Youth Icon South (Male) – Vijay Deverakonda

• Sensation of Kannada Cinema 2021 – Dhananjaya

• Most Promising Newcomer (Female) – Sreeleela

• Most Promising Newcomer (Male) – Teja Sajja

Congratulations to all the winners…