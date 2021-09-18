SIIMA Awards 2020 & 2021: Check Out The Nominations, Ceremony Date And Time Of This Most Awaited Gala Event

The gala South Indian film event SIIMA awards were not held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But as the situation is in control the organizers have planned the event following all the coronavirus precautions. The awards will be given out for both 2019 and 2020 years in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Well, the chairperson is SIIMA is Adusumilli Brinda Prasad and the award ceremony will be held in two parts. The first day event will witness the Generation Next Awards honours and the on the second day, main awards will be given out.

The first SIIMA awards were held in 2012 at the Dubai World Trade Centre and this year, they will be held today and tomorrow i.e on 18th and 19th September 2021in Hyderabad.

Well, let us also check out the nominations of SIIMA awards for both 2019 and 2020 years…

Nominations For 2019… Check out!

SIIMA 2019 Best Director Nominations | Telugu

1: Director Vamshi for Maharshi

2: Nandini Reddy for Oh Baby

3: Purijagan for Ismart Shankar

4: AnilRavipudi for F2

5: Gowtam for Jersey

6: Shiva Nirvana for Majili

SIIMA 2019 Best Director Nominations | Tamil

1: Lokesh for Kaithi

2: Thiagarajan Kumararaja for Super Deluxe

3: VetriMaaran for Asuran

4: Ram for Peranbu

5: R. Parthiban for Oththa Seruppu Size 7

SIIMA 2019 Best Film Nominations | Malayalam

1: Lucifer

2: Uyare

3: Jallikattu

4: Unda

5: Kumbalangi Nights

SIIMA 2019 Best Film Nominations | Kannada

1: Bell Bottom

2: Natasaarvabhowma

3: Avane Sriman Narayana

4: Bharaate

5: Yajamana

SIIMA 2019 Best Film Nominations | Tamil

1: Viswasam

2: Peranbu

3: Asuran

4: Namma Veettu Pillai

5: Kaithi

SIIMA 2019 Best Film Nominations | Telugu

1: Maharshi

2: Jersey

3: Majili

4: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

5: F2

SIIMA 2019 Best Actor In A Supporting Role Nominations | Tamil

1. George for Kaithi

2. Sathyaraj for Thambi

3. Nedumudi Venu for Sarvam Thaala Mayam

4. Narain for Kaithi

5. Kishore for House Owner

SIIMA 2019 Best Actor In A Supporting Role Nominations | Kannada

1: P D Sathish Chandra for Bell Bottom

2: Devaraj for Yajamana

3: Pramod Shetty for Avane Sriman Narayana

4: Ajay Raj for Mundina Nildana

5: Ravishankar Gowda for 99

SIIMA 2019 Best Actor In A Supporting Role Nominations | Telugu

1: Allari Naresh for Maharshi

2: Rao Ramesh for Prati Roju Pandage

3: Rajendra Prasad for Oh Baby

4: Atharvaamurali for Gaddalakonda Ganesh

5: Suhas for Majili

SIIMA 2019 Best Actress In A Leading Role Nominations | Malayalam

1. Parvatweets for Uyare

2. Anna Ben for Helen

3. Rajisha Vijayan for June

4. Nimisha Sajayan for Chola

5. ManjuWarrier for Prathi

SIIMA 2019 Best Actress In A Leading Role Nominations | Tamil

1. Nayanthara for Viswasam

2. Amala for Aadai

3. Tamannaahspeaks for Kanne Kalaimane

4. ManjuWarrier for Asuran

5. Jyothika for Raatchasi

Here is the list of 2021 Nominations… Check out!

TELUGU BEST FILM

• Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

• Sarileru Neekevvaru

• Bheeshma

• Solo Brathuke So Better

• Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

BEST DIRECTOR

• Trivikram Srinivas (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

• Anil Ravipudi (Sarileru Neekevvaru)

• Venky Kudumula (Bheeshma)

• Venkatesh Maha (Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya)

• Indragranti Mohana Krishna (V)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

• Allu Arjun (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

• Mahesh Babu (Sarileru Neekevvaru)

• Sudheer Babu (V)

• Satya Dev (Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya)

• Nithiin (Bheeshma)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

• Pooja Hegde (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

• Rashmika Mandanna (Sarileru Neekevvaru)

• Nabha Natesh (Solo Brathuke So Better)

• Aishwarya Rajesh (World Famous Lover)

• Chandini Chowdary (Colour Photo)

KANNADA BEST FILM

• Krishna talkies (love mocktail)

• Sri Swarnalatha productions(dia)

• Studio 18(popcorn monkey tiger)

• Prk productions(French biryani)

• D-creations(act 1978)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

• Prajwal Devaraj(Gentleman)

• Danish Sait, (French Biryani)

• Dhananjay (Popcorn Monkey Tiger)

• Darling Krishna(Love Mocktail)

• Raj B Shetty (Mayabazar 2016)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

• Niveditha (Popcorn Monkey Tiger)

• Kushee Ravi, (Dia)

• Milana Nagaraj (Love Mocktail)

• Yagna Shetty (ACT 1978)

• Nishvika Naidu (Gentleman)

MALAYALAM BEST FILM

• Ayyappanum Koshiyum

• C U Soon

• Kappela

• Anjaam Paathira

• Trance

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

• Prithviraj Sukumaran (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

• Fahadh Faasil (Trance / C U Soon)

• Tovino Thomas (Forensic)

• Biju Menon, (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

• Kunchacko Boban, (Anjaam Paathira)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

• Anna Ben (Kappela)

• Mamta Mohandas (Forensic)

• Darshana Rajendran (C U Soon)

• Shobana (Varane Avashyamund)

• Anupama Parameswaran (Maniyarayile Ashokan)

TAMIL BEST FILMS

• Soorarai Pottru

• Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal

• Ka Pae Ranasingam

• Oh My Kadavule

• Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

• Dulquer Salmaan (Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal)

• Suriya, (Soorarai Pottru)

• Udhayanidhi Stalin (Psycho)

• Dhanush (pictured above) (Pattas)

• RJ Balaji (Mookuthi Amman)

• Ashok Selvan (Oh My Kadavule)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

• Keerthy Suresh, (Penguin)

• Nayanthara (Mookuthi Amman)

• Aishwarya Rajesh (Ka Pae Ranasingam)

• Aparna Balamurli (Soorarai Pottru)

• Sneha (Pattas)

So guys, stay tuned to Hans India as we will soon come up with the winner's list of SIIMA awards!