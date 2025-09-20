Live
- CM hails Similipal’s black tiger getting featured on National Geographic
- VMRDA Children’s Arena resumes skill training for children
- Deepak got Rs 1 cr payout from 1st wife’s insurance
- Minor fire mishap at HPCL-Visakh Refinery
- Blood donation camp held
- LIET bags multiple awards
- 346 recovered vehicles handed over to rightful owners
- ‘PORTCON-2025’ roadshow showcases Vizag’s exponential growth in maritime sector
- GVMC removes stalls of night food court
- Advanced PFT equipment launched at GGH-Ongole
Singer Zubeen dies while scuba diving in Singapore
Guwahati: Popular singer from Assam and youth heartthrob Zubeen Garg died while scuba diving in Singapore on Friday, organisers of a festival in the...
Guwahati: Popular singer from Assam and youth heartthrob Zubeen Garg died while scuba diving in Singapore on Friday, organisers of a festival in the Southeast Asian country said.
He was 52, and is survived by his wife. Garg sustained injuries during scuba diving, and was rushed to a hospital, where he died in the intensive care unit while undergoing treatment.
He had gone to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday.
"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," a statement issued by organisers of the North East Festival said.
Reacting to the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he received the news from Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita.
"It is very painful news and an immense loss to the state and the nation," Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme.