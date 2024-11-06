Live
Singham Again Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn's Film Faces Competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Rohit Shetty, continues its box office journey, reaching Rs 153.25 crores in India.
Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is the latest movie in the cop universe. It stars Ajay Devgn and features a cameo by Salman Khan.
The film performed well initially but has slowed down since its release.
On Monday, the film’s collections dropped by 49.65%.
On Tuesday, it made Rs 13.50 crores. Its total collection in India is now Rs 153.25 crores. Worldwide, it has earned Rs 210 crores.
The film is facing tough competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
While Singham Againis still ahead, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is closing the gap, earning Rs 13 crores on Tuesday and bringing its total to Rs 137 crores.
Singham Again had the second-highest opening weekend.
On Tuesday, it had an overall occupancy of 26.79%. Ahmedabad had the highest turnout at 49.75%.
Mumbai’s occupancy was 31.75%, while Delhi NCR had a low turnout of 15%.
The movie was shown in over 5200 theaters across India on its fifth day.