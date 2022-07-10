Sita Ramam: The First Look Poster Of Rashmika Aka Afreen From The Movie Is Unveiled On The Occasion Of EID Festival…

Today being the auspicious EID festival, most of the actors extended festive wishes to all their fans through social media… On this special occasion, even the makers of Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur dropped the first look poster of Rashmika Mandanna who is essaying the prominent role of Afreen in this periodic war drama. She looked amazing in this poster and raised the expectations on the movie.

Dulquer, Rashmika and the director Hanu unveiled the new poster on their Twitter pages and also extended EID wishes… Take a look!

Dulquer unveiled the first look poster and wrote, "#EidMubarak from our Rebellious #Afreen, to you and your family... #SitaRamam @dulQuer @mrunal0801 @hanurpudi @iamRashmika @iSumanth @Composer_Vishal @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema @SonyMusicSouth #SitaRamamOnAug5 #EidAlAdha".

Rashmika is introduced as Afreen in this poster and is seen extending EID wishes to her fans. She sported in a maroon dupatta. In the second poster, she is seen from back!

Rashmika also shared the poster and wrote, "#EidAdhaMubarak from our Rebellious #Afreen, to you and your family... #SitaRamamFromAug5 @dqsalmaan @hanurpudi @mrunalthakur #PSVinod @vyjayanthimovies @sonymusic_south".

Director Hanu also wrotem "#EidAdhaMubarak from our Rebellious #Afreen, to you and your family... #SitaRamamFromAug5 @dqsalmaan @hanurpudi @mrunalthakur #PSVinod @vyjayanthimovies @sonymusic_south".

Sita Ramam has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita and it is her debut Tollywood movie. Rashmika is essaying the role of a Muslim girl Afreen. Young filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for directing Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu is helming this project. Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj are also essaying prominent roles in this movie. Going with the plot, it deals with 1964 periodic love tale… This movie is being produced by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. This movie will be made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages!

PS Vinod will handle the camera while Vishal Chandrasekhar is scoring the tunes for this movie! We need to wait for 5th August to witness the epic periodic love story on the big screens!

Even ace actors Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal and a few others also extended EID wishes through social media… Take a look!

Mahesh Babu

Wishing you and your loved ones, a joyous Eid al-Adha! Peace and prosperity always! #EidMubarak — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 10, 2022

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Eid Mubarak to All! May the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha spread the spirit of togetherness, foster harmony, peace and happiness for all. pic.twitter.com/vk2saHKGZO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 10, 2022

Mohanlal

EID Mubarak…