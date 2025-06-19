‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Receives Mixed Early Reactions, but Viewers Applaud Its Powerful Message

With R.S. Prasanna as the director, Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh collaborate to make Genelia Deshmukh and Aamir Khan in this Hindi version of Spanish movie Champions mixing comedy and sports in one heart-warming ride.

Plot of the Film

The plot of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is about a passionate basketball coach who is fired from his job and asked to coach a team of players with special needs as part of his community service. “Where Taare touched emotions through tears, Sitaare lights up the room with laughter--each embracing uniqueness in their own way.”

Reactions on the Movie

The film has generated diverse reactions, but there is it is one thing people can agree on is the fact that it delivers a message just as moving and powerful in the same way as Sitaare Zameen Par vs Taare Zameen Par.

Film critic and actor Kuldeep Gadhvi described the film as an" must- watch masterpiece" and awarded it a five- star standing." It's an emotional rollercoaster-- you'll laugh, exfoliate a many gashes, and walk down with a full heart. The movie left me feeling peace and a sense of calm," he shared. He also urged it to families, describing it as "an emotional experience for parents as well as an enjoyable film for children."

Social media reactions have been mixed with some users describing the film as "just okay.' One user wrote "#SitaareZameenPar review: the movie is good. Aamir Khan new movie 2025 and comedy are decent, but Genelia Deshmukh's character doesn't make much of an impression. The first half is enjoyable but the narrative slows down in the second third.

A reviewer commented that, while the comedy-drama was very intense, there were moments of outstanding moments.”

There were some people who had a positive opinion. One fan said it, #SitaareZameenPar is sure to draw attention to the public.'

Don’t miss the moment Yeh film family ka experience hai,” wrote another.