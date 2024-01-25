Siva Karthikeyan sheds light on journey of ‘Ayalaan’

Siva Karthikeyan's sci-fi venture, Ayalaan, helmed by director R Ravi Kumar, continues its impressive streak at the box office, amassing a gross collection of 75 crores from the Tamil version alone. The eagerly awaited Telugu dubbed version is set to hit screens this week. Rakul Preet Singh takes on the female lead role, while the musical brilliance of AR Rahman graces the soundtrack.

In a recent interaction with Hans India ahead of the Telugu release, Siva Karthikeyan shed light on the journey of Ayalaan and addressed various aspects of the film.

The prolonged duration of Ayalaan's production raised questions, prompting the actor to express his unwavering belief in the director's vision. With a staggering 4500 VFX shots, surpassing even the acclaimed 2.0, the film required meticulous attention to detail within budget constraints, leading to the extended production timeline.

Addressing concerns about the possibility of ideas being leaked during the extended production period, Siva Karthikeyan acknowledged a parallel with a Hollywood film but emphasized the unique nature of Ayalaan's core concept: the interaction between an alien and a human, an element untouched by previous endeavors.

As the Telugu version gears up for release, Karthikeyan assured that Ayalaan's universal concept would resonate across regions. The delayed Telugu release was attributed to the crowded Sankranthi film lineup, expressing confidence that the film would strike a chord with Telugu audiences despite the wait.

Siva Karthikeyan invited Telugu audiences to embark on a thrilling two-and-a-half-hour journey, promising more than just a film but an immersive experience akin to a theme park.

The actor also shared an intriguing tidbit about making AR Rahman dance for a promotional song, crediting Sandy Master for orchestrating the feat. Rahman's two-hour dance session for the song left a lasting impression, showcasing another facet of the acclaimed composer's talents.