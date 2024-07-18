Siva Karthikeyan’s ‘Amaraan’set for Diwali 2024 release

The much-anticipated film “Amaraan,” produced by Rajkamal Films International (RKFI) and Sony Pictures International Productions, is slated for a grand release on October 31, 2024, this Diwali. Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, "Amaraan" is an action-emotional drama set against the backdrop of Kashmir.

The film stars Prince Sivakarthikeyan in a never-before-seen avatar, playing an intense and powerful character. Adding to the film’s emotional depth is Sai Pallavi, who shares the screen with Sivakarthikeyan, promising a gripping performance.

"Amaraan" boasts a top-tier technical team. The music is composed by GV Prakash, with Rajeev serving as the production designer. The cinematography is handled by CH Sai, and R. Kalaivanan is the editor. The action sequences are directed by Stephan Richter along with Unburied Masters, ensuring high-octane and visually stunning scenes.

Produced by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran, Sony Pictures International Productions, and God Bless Entertainment, the film is inspired by the "Major Varadarajan" chapter in the book "India's Most Fearless" by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

Following the massive success of the 2022 blockbuster "Vikram," "Amaraan" from RKFI promises to deliver an exceptional cinematic experience, captivating audiences across the nation and beyond.