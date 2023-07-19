Live
Siva Karthikeyan’s ‘Maaveeran’ reaches Rs 5o Cr club globally
Siva Karthikeyan’s “Maaveeran,” directed by Madonne Ashwin, is having a very good run at the Tamilnadu box office. The fantasy comedy entertainer also had a simultaneous release in Telugu titled “Mahaveerudu.” Aditi Shankar played the female lead.
The movie has now breached a crucial milestone by cruising past the 50 crores gross mark globally. The makers took to social media to announce the box office collection and thanked audiences and media fraternity for the humongous response.
Siva Karthikeyan’s “Doctor” and “Don” have made it to the 100 crores gross club, and it looks like “Maaveeran” will be another 100 crores grosser for the actor. The film is still running good at the box-office. Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies bankrolled Maaveeran. Yogi Babu, Sunil, Mysskin, and Saritha played crucial roles.