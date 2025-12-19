Sivakarthikeyan thanks Ravi Mohan for taking on antagonist role in ‘Parasakthi’

Actor Sivakarthikeyan has expressed heartfelt gratitude to actor Ravi Mohan for agreeing to play the antagonist in director Sudha Kongara’s much-anticipated period film Parasakthi. Speaking at the ‘World of Parasakthi’ event held at Valluvar Kottam on Thursday, Sivakarthikeyan praised Ravi Mohan for making a bold career choice.

While addressing the audience, Sivakarthikeyan said that it is relatively easy for a hero to decide whether to accept a script, but it takes great conviction for an established leading actor to step into a villain’s role. He added that Ravi Mohan’s decision to say “yes” to the antagonist’s part earned his deep respect. Sivakarthikeyan also remarked that while Ravi Mohan may be a villain only within the film, he would always remain a hero in his eyes, just as he was when Sivakarthikeyan admired him during his college days.

The actor recently began dubbing for Parasakthi in late November, with Dawn Pictures sharing a video of the session under Sudha Kongara’s supervision. Both Ravi Mohan and female lead Sreeleela have completed their dubbing, with Sreeleela lending her own voice to the character.

Set in the 1960s in the then Madras State, Parasakthi has generated strong buzz among fans. The teaser hints at a powerful student rebellion led by Sivakarthikeyan’s character at Pachaiyappa’s College, while Ravi Mohan’s role appears determined to eliminate him.

Also starring Atharvaa, the film features music by G V Prakash, cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, and action choreography by Supreme Sundar. Parasakthi is slated for a grand Pongal release on January 14.