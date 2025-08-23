Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Madharaasi’ gears up for grand trailer and audio launch

After creating a solid buzz with its high-octane teaser and the chart-topping first single “Selavika”, Sivakarthikeyan’s much-awaited action entertainer Madharaasi is ready for its next big reveal. The makers have officially announced that the trailer and audio launch of the film will take place on August 24, setting the stage for a power-packed promotional run.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is touted as a crucial comeback for the ace filmmaker, presenting Sivakarthikeyan in a fierce, mass-heavy avatar unlike any of his earlier roles. The recently released trailer poster adds to the excitement, featuring Sivakarthikeyan alongside Vidyut Jamwal, Biju Menon, and Vikranth, all exuding intensity and grit.

The first single, Selavika, billed as a love failure anthem, has already struck a chord with audiences, further elevating anticipation for the soundtrack and film. On the casting front, Rukmini Vasanth takes the female lead, bringing freshness to the commercial space with her strong presence.

Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies on a lavish scale, Madharaasi also boasts cinematography by Sudeep Elamon, ensuring a visually engaging experience.

With the trailer and audio release just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting for this September 5 theatrical release, which promises a gripping blend of action, drama, and emotional depth.