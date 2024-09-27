Sivakarthikeyan’s‘Amaran’set for Diwali release, promo highlights Sai Pallavi’s role

Prince Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming multilingual biographical action film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy and produced by Ulaganayagan Kamal Hassan, R. Mahendran, and Sony Pictures, has generated excitement with its latest promo. The film, co-produced by God Bless Entertainment, stars Sai Pallavi in the female lead, playing Indhu Rebecca Varghese.





The newly released promo offers a glimpse into the emotional journey of Indhu and Mukund, played by Sivakarthikeyan. It begins with a striking Republic Day parade sequence, featuring real footage of Indhuhonoring Mukund, alongside prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Barack Obama.



Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Indhu stands out, as she infuses her character with depth and authenticity, a hallmark of her acting style. The chemistry between Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi is evident, with the promo primarily focusing on Pallavi’s character, adding to the anticipation.

The film's technical team includes Music Director G.V. Prakash, Production Designer Rajeevan, Cinematographer CH Sai, Editor R. Kalaivanan, and action directors Anbariv Masters and Stefan Richter. Amaran is inspired by the chapter “Major Varadharajan” from the book India’s Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

Scheduled for a grand release this Diwali on October 31st, the film will be distributed in Telugu states by Nithiin’s father, Sudhakar Reddy, and his sister, Nikhitha Reddy, under the Sreshth Movies banner.