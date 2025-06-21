Six years on, Sandeep Reddy Vanga marks ‘Kabir Singh’ anniversary with gratitude and reflection

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to social media on June 21 to commemorate six years since the release of Kabir Singh, the polarizing blockbuster that redefined Bollywood’s approach to romantic storytelling. Sharing a nostalgic poster of Kiara Advani soaked in Holi colors, Vanga captioned the post with a simple message: “Thanks for the love, 6 years for Kabir,” tagging lead actor Shahid Kapoor, music composers, and producers.

Released on June 21, 2019, Kabir Singh was the Hindi adaptation of Vanga’s own Telugu cult hit Arjun Reddy. While the film courted significant controversy for its depiction of toxic masculinity and emotional volatility, it simultaneously achieved staggering commercial success. Grossing over $40 million worldwide, it became the ninth highest-grossing Indian film of its time.

Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal of Kabir, a hot-headed surgeon spiraling into self-destruction after heartbreak, drew both critical acclaim and backlash. Despite the polarizing reactions, Kapoor earned a Filmfare nomination, and the film ultimately shifted the perception of romantic heroes in Hindi cinema—from idealized lovers to flawed, emotionally charged individuals.

Kabir Singh’s continued relevance owes much to its availability on streaming platforms like Netflix, where it continues to attract both new viewers and fresh debate. A 2023 University of Mumbai study cited the film as a turning point that challenged conventional romantic narratives, placing inner turmoil and psychological complexity at the heart of its story.

As Vanga prepares for upcoming projects like Animal, his acknowledgment of Kabir Singh’s anniversary underscores the film’s enduring legacy. Love it or loathe it, Kabir Singh remains a cultural touchstone—provocative, impactful, and very much a part of India’s cinematic conversation.